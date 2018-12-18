CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Given $47.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. CSG Systems International’s rating score has improved by 40.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.78 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSG Systems International an industry rank of 27 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.87 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

