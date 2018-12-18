CSS Industries Inc (CSS) Director Rebecca C. Matthias Purchases 10,000 Shares

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Director Rebecca C. Matthias purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,687. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CSS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. CSS Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSS Industries Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSS. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 146,508 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

