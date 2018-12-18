Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Stake Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after acquiring an additional 703,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 617,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 44.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 53.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

NASDAQ CTRP opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.87. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CTRP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Stake Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp-stake-raised-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.