Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) Director Purchases $54,800.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,831. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 487,132 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

