Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,539,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $1,831,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 79.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cummins by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Cummins by 300.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 642,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,790,000 after acquiring an additional 481,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 134.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,780,000 after acquiring an additional 447,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $63,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,202,449.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $117,536.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,937.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,659. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

