Cypress Capital Group Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $190.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/cypress-capital-group-has-5-87-million-holdings-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.