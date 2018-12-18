DAO.Casino (BET) Price Hits $0.0074

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $674.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000079 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00043899 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

