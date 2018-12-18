Darden Restaurants (DRI) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $4.96 on Tuesday, hitting $103.85. 4,314,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

