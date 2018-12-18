Darden Restaurants Target of Unusually High Options Trading (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 8,195 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,228% compared to the typical volume of 617 put options.

Shares of DRI opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

