Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Shares of PLAY opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $67.05.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $282.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $1,934,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $656,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,289.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $3,095,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
