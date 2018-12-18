DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Position Raised by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $285,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 57.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter worth $8,512,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

