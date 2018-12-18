Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,276 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,646,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,742,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

