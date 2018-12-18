Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $39,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 727,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,883,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,935,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

