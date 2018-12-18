DeltaCredits Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One DeltaCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaCredits has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018424 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00002352 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002726 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006244 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

DeltaCredits Coin Trading

DeltaCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

