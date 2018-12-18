Detour Gold (DGC) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have C$12.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Detour Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.53.

Detour Gold stock opened at C$10.00 on Friday. Detour Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$222.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Detour Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward William Drew Anwyll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.70, for a total value of C$160,500.00. Also, insider Alberto Francis Heredia sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,070 over the last quarter.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

