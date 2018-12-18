Deutsche Bank AG Has $39.55 Million Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.76% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $39,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

