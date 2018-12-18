Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,610,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $563,359.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,055. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

