Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €135.00 Price Target at HSBC

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €135.00 ($156.98) target price from investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.89 ($142.89).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €103.60 ($120.47) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a 12 month high of €111.20 ($129.30).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

