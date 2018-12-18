Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 269,257 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $48,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/devon-energy-corp-dvn-shares-sold-by-ci-investments-inc.html.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.