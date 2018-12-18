DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Imax Corp (IMAX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Imax were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,414,000 after purchasing an additional 215,910 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax during the third quarter worth $61,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Imax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,345,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,595.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $65,204.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,862 shares of company stock worth $143,755 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $29.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Imax Corp (IMAX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/df-dent-co-inc-has-355000-holdings-in-imax-corp-imax.html.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.