DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $197.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $231.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $808,842.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $22,158,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 447,208 shares of company stock worth $90,988,111. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus increased their price objective on Intuit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/df-dent-co-inc-invests-1-03-million-in-intuit-inc-intu.html.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.