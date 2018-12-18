DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Position in MINDBODY Inc (MB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MINDBODY were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MINDBODY by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MINDBODY by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MINDBODY by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MINDBODY by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in MINDBODY by 27.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other MINDBODY news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 78,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $2,607,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $720,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,883. 6.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MB opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. MINDBODY Inc has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on MINDBODY in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MINDBODY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

