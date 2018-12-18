Diageo (DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

NYSE DEO opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $301,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diageo by 18.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,157,000 after buying an additional 586,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diageo by 661.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after buying an additional 221,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Diageo by 42.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 428,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 255.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after buying an additional 125,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

