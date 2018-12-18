Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2018 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2018 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Diamondback Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Diamondback's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin bodes well for the Texas-based explorer and is responsible for its robust production growth. Diamondback has been strategically working to further boost its presence in the shale play. In this regard, it has entered into two deals to buy Ajax Resources and Energen Corporation. The deals will be immediately accretive to Diamondback’s production, earnings and cash flows and bring about various financial and operational synergies. FANG has also raised its full year production outlook and expects a 45% increase from the output levels of 2017. However, there are worries about the pipeline capacity constraints in the Permian, which compels FANG to sell its products at a discounted rate. Lack of geographical diversification aggravates the concern. This accounts for the company's 'Hold' rating.”

11/7/2018 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $171.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/29/2018 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Ifs Securities. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin bodes well for the Texas-based explorer and is responsible for its robust production growth. Diamondback has been strategically working to further boost its presence in the shale play. In this regard, it has entered into two deals to buy Ajax Resources and Energen Corporation. The deals will be immediately accretive to Diamondback’s production, earnings and cash flows and bring about various financial and operational synergies. The company has also raised its full year production outlook and expects a 45% increase from the output levels of 2017. Consequently, Diamondback Energy offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is a preferred oil exploration and production play to own now.”

10/24/2018 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

