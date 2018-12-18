Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/digerati-technologies-dtgi-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud telephony application platform and session-based communication network. The company provides Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, fully hosted IP/PBX services, SIP trunking, call center applications, interactive voice response auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, simultaneous calling, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and various customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment.

