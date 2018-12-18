Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $160,551.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $160,551.00 and $903.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.01246538 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00013999 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007977 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001763 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,729,950 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

