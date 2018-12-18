Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Aramark (ARMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,738,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $74,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 985.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,914.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Foss acquired 92,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,627.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,679,407 shares in the company, valued at $54,513,551.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aramark to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following business segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

