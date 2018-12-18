DIPNET (DPN) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

DIPNET (CURRENCY:DPN) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DIPNET token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC and FCoin. Over the last seven days, DIPNET has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. DIPNET has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $560,949.00 worth of DIPNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.02277598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00147336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00187509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026688 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026781 BTC.

DIPNET Profile

DIPNET’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DIPNET’s official website is www.dip.network. DIPNET’s official Twitter account is @DipNetOfficial.

DIPNET Token Trading

DIPNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIPNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIPNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIPNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

