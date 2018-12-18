Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations comprises approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $108,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $489,933. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

