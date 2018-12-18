DLH (DLHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.16

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 1768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

DLHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price objective on shares of DLH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.20.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.68% of DLH worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

