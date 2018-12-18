Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,097 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 299.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,298,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,399,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.

