Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.41

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 229231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,403,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 56,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,403,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 56,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 84,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 303,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

