DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 40.9% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DWDP opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

