Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) versus Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Head to Head Review

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dr Pepper Snapple Group pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share. Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Constellation Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr Pepper Snapple Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands $8.33 billion 3.99 $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dr Pepper Snapple Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr Pepper Snapple Group 0 9 5 0 2.36 Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dr Pepper Snapple Group currently has a consensus price target of $123.09, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dr Pepper Snapple Group is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr Pepper Snapple Group N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands 38.18% 18.63% 8.09%

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Dr Pepper Snapple Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces. The company sells its flavored CSD products primarily under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Peñafiel, Squirt, 7UP, Crush, A&W, Sunkist soda, Schweppes, RC Cola, Big Red, Vernors, Venom, IBC, Diet Rite, and Sun Drop; and NCB products primarily under the Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's, FIJI, Clamato, Bai, Yoo-Hoo, Deja Blue, ReaLemon, AriZona tea, Vita Coco, BODYARMOR, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Nantucket Nectars, Garden Cocktail, Mistic, and Rose's brand names. It serves bottlers and distributors, and retailers. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Ballast Point and others. It is a producer and marketer of wine, and sells a number of wine brands across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine, and across all price points, such as popular, premium and luxury categories. Some of its wine and spirits brands sold in the United States, which comprise its U.S. Focus Brands (Focus Brands) include Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Wild Horse and others.

