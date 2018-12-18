Dropcar (DCAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 55,234 shares.The stock last traded at $0.33 and had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.

Dropcar Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

