DX (Group) PLC (DX) Insider Purchases £18,000 in Stock

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Paul Goodson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,520.19).

DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday. DX has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, mail, and logistics services to business and residential addresses in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company provides parcels and freight delivery services under the DX 1-Man, DX Courier, and DX 2-Man names; mail and packets delivery services under the DX Exchange, DX Secure, and DX Mail names; and logistics services under the DX Logistics name.

