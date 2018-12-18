Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 58.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $774,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,034 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,305,249 shares in the company, valued at $549,063,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,226 shares of company stock worth $26,887,545. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.33%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

