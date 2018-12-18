Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $495,000 Holdings in BankUnited (BKU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 69.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,367 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,703,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,289,000 after buying an additional 893,857 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,206,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,640,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,057,000 after buying an additional 540,065 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BankUnited by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after buying an additional 470,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BankUnited by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,349,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after buying an additional 440,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. FIG Partners raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-has-495000-holdings-in-bankunited-bku.html.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.