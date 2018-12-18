Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after buying an additional 215,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

