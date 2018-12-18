Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $504,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FMR LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 350,558 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 527.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 397,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after purchasing an additional 334,554 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 871.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 204,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 183,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $2,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $112.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $665.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.54 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

