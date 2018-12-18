E.On (EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BNP Paribas set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.28 ($11.95).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.89 ($10.34) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

