Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post $51.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $46.30 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $35.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $173.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $179.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.63 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $519.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.33%.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $10,623,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2,296.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 760,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 364.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 272,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 254,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. 12,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

