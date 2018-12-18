Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $100.23 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.62.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $995,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 6,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,264 shares of company stock worth $1,621,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

