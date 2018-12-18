Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Given $9.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eastside Distilling an industry rank of 213 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other Eastside Distilling news, CEO Grover T. Wickersham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack N. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 35,454 shares of company stock worth $220,419 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 36.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 12.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 160.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

EAST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.38. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 109.77% and a negative net margin of 138.88%. Analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

