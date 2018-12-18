easyJet (EJTTF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF remained flat at $$13.53 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

