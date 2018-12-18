EDUCare Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $103,697.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.02266749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00142913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00184645 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028593 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

