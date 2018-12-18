Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $32,442.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,341,829 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, TDAX, DDEX, Kyber Network, IDAX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

