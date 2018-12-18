Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII opened at $25.44 on Friday. Electronics For Imaging has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the third quarter valued at $18,391,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter valued at $12,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 303,845 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 222,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the second quarter valued at $6,141,000.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

