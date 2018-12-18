Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,771 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $301,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after buying an additional 6,255,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after buying an additional 1,227,888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,625,000 after buying an additional 951,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,808,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,738,000 after buying an additional 838,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $802,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $9,891,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,394,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock worth $151,341,095 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $106.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. 28,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,808. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

WARNING: “Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.