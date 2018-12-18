Enbridge Inc (ENB) Holdings Trimmed by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 4.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $48,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 21.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 25.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.82 per share, for a total transaction of $331,673.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,356.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

